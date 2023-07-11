Off the market! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) has a new man in her life named Josh Panter following her split from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards. Keep scrolling to meet Mackenzie’s new boyfriend, learn about their relationship and more.

Who Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Edwards’ Boyfriend ​Josh Panter?

Josh currently resides in Harrison, Tennessee, and works as a farmer and is the founder of Stetley Excavating, according to his Facebook page.

He attended Chattanooga Central High School and studied electro-mechanical engineering technology at Chattanooga State Community College.

Before his romance with Mackenzie, Josh was married to a woman named Brooklynn and they share two children, daughter Nevley and son Stetson. He filed for divorce in June 2022, while it was finalized in February 2023, according to The Sun.

When Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Edwards Start Dating Josh Panter?

Josh’s mother, Cindy Green Panter, seemingly confirmed his romance with Mackenzie in a June Facebook post.

“My blonde bandits … I love them littles,” the Facebook post read. The post included a series of photos from the family’s trip to Orange Beach, Alabama. Mackenzie did not appear in any of the photos, though the former MTV star was tagged in the post and her eldest son, Hudson ​– who she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens – was seen swimming in a hotel pool in one photo.

While Mackenzie hasn’t publicly commented on her relationship with Josh, Cindy previously shared photos with the TV personality via Instagram.

“Y’all gotta try this store. Very nice affordable things and great people working there,” she captioned a selfie with Mackenzie in February. One week earlier, the Tennessee native was spotted at Josh’s birthday celebration.

“I have known Mackenzie for 10 years or so, then earlier this year we got reconnected,” Josh told The Sun in July. “Mackenzie and I are friends and enjoy each other’s company. Neither of us are worried about ‘titles.’ We both just came out of a marriage.”

When Did ‘Teen Mom OG’ Alums Mackenzie Edwards and Ryan Edwards Split?

Mackenzie and Ryan tied the knot in May 2017 and share son Jagger and daughter Stella.

She filed for divorce from Ryan in February, just two weeks after the father of three was arrested and charged with violating a protective order she filed against him. Following a string of legal issues and a brief stay in rehab, Maci Bookout’s ex was sentenced to serve one year in jail in April after pleading guilty to harassment charges.