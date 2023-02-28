Rocky romance. Teen Mom fans watched Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) face many ups and downs in their relationship.

MTV fans were first introduced to Ryan during a season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant in 2009. At the time, he was expecting his first child, a son named Bentley, with his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout.

Following a tumultuous relationship and brief engagement, Ryan and Maci split for good in 2009. They continued to be part of each other’s lives as they coparented Bentley, though often had trouble seeing eye to eye on how to raise their son. The former couple’s problems were only made worse as Ryan struggled with his addiction and legal troubles.

Ryan met Mackenzie in May 2016 at a gym in Tennessee. It was love at first sight for the pair, who became engaged just eight months later in December 2016.

Two months before they were set to tie the knot, Ryan was arrested for heroin possession in March 2017. The charge was dropped to a misdemeanor citation for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Despite the setback, the couple moved forward with their plans and tied the knot in May of that year. However, the wedding wasn’t ideal because Ryan ​appeared to be under the influence when they became man and wife ​in a scene that aired on season 7 of Teen Mom OG.

In June 2017, Ryan told Us Weekly that he entered a treatment facility for his substance abuse issues. “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” the TV personality said at the time. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

In March 2022, Mackenzie reflected on her decision to get in the car with Ryan while he was under the influence during a Q&A with fans via social media. “I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt,” she said at the time. “We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

During the course of their relationship, Ryan and Mackenzie welcomed son Jagger and daughter Stella, Meanwhile, the influencer shares son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

​In January 2023, their relationship hit a new low when Ryan publicly accused Mackenzie of cheating on him via Instagram. He was later arrested in February and charged with violating a protective order after allegedly threatening Mackenzie. Later that month, she filed for divorce.

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Ryan and Mackenzie’s relationship leading up to their split.