Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards has been found guilty of reckless driving and speeding after appearing in court in Chattanooga, Tennessee on Wednesday, November 8, In Touch can confirm. The verdict stemmed from an October 7 incident, where the reality star was clocked driving 145 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Ryan, 35, had also been charged with failure to exercise due care, but was not prosecuted on that count due to “good behavior,” the specific violation deferred as of publication. He was ordered to pay $134 in court costs and fines, according to court records viewed by In Touch.

This latest verdict comes after Ryan pled guilty to DUI and drug possession charges on Monday, November 6. The reality star has been dealing with a plethora of legal troubles this year, including arrests for harassment, stalking and possession of a controlled substance.

After taking the plea deal in his DUI and drug possession case, Ryan was ordered to pay $465 in fines and court costs, attend DUI school, spend 48 hours behind bars and undergo drug tests. He also lost his license for one year. He is expected to appear back in court for an update on December 5, and failure to fulfill his drug tests will result in a probation violation.

The father of three was granted a plea deal in the DUI case because he’s been living at Oasis halfway house and completed a 28-day rehab stint in August.

Despite agreeing to the plea, the judge in Ryan’s case was hesitant. “I don’t want to approve this,” Judge Gary Starnes admitted. “You have to give the court a comprehensive follow-up plan. There have been hiccups the entire world knows about.” He also warned Ryan that he could spend up to three years in jail if he “got on [his] motorcycle and decides [he] wants to do it again.”

The Teen Mom alum’s guilty verdict is the latest in a string of legal issues. In March, Ryan was ordered to spend six months in rehab after his string of arrests. However, after just two weeks at the facility, he checked himself out and was subsequently found “unresponsive” behind the wheel of his car. He received the DUI and simple possession charge after being released from the hospital.

In April, Ryan was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison, but he was released in July so he could enter rehab.

“For the DUI case, you’re pleading guilty. Eleven months and 29 days suspended after 48 hours served. You already served 48 hours,” the judge explained at the November 6 hearing. “For the simple possession, you’re pleading guilty. Eleven months and 29 days time served. The possession of a controlled substance case is dismissed.”