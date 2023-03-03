Troubled past. MTV fans were first introduced to Ryan Edwards when he appeared on the 2009 premiere of 16 & Pregnant. At the time, he was expecting his first child with his then-girlfriend, Maci Bookout.

After the pair welcomed their son Bentley in 2008, they continued to document their lives on Teen Mom. Ryan and Maci got engaged in 2009, but split soon after in 2010.

Despite his breakup from Maci, Ryan continued to appear on the reality show as the pair coparented Bentley. Over the years, viewers watched the Tennessee native struggle with substance abuse. Amid his addiction, Ryan has been arrested several times on drug-related charges and has gone to rehab.

In March 2017, he was arrested for the first time for heroin possession. However, the charge was dropped to a misdemeanor citation for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Just a few months later, fans became concerned for Ryan when he appeared to be under the influence while driving Mackenie Edwards (née Standifer) to their wedding in June 2017. ​The shocking incident was featured during a season 6 of Teen Mom OG.

“He’s an addict,” Maci said about her ex following his wedding during the episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

Soon after the episode aired, Ryan told Us Weekly in June 2017 that he entered a treatment facility for his substance abuse issues. “A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility,” he said at the time. “I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better. Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Meanwhile, Mackenzie reflected on her decision to get in the car with Ryan while answering questions from fans via social media in March 2022. “I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt,” the mother of three said at the time. “We made peace with it a long time ago together.”

However, Ryan’s arrests are not only on drug-related charged. His most recent arrested in March 2023 was for stalking Mackenzie after she filed for divorce in February.

In addition to filing for divorce, the influencer was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two kids, Jagger and Stella, after he allegedly made threats to her over the phone.

Ryan did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment”

Keep scrolling to take a look back at Ryan’s lengthy criminal history. ​