Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) was spotted wearing her wedding ring as she visited estranged husband Ryan Edwards the day he was transferred to a halfway house following his rehab stint.

Mackenzie, 26, and Ryan, 35, were seen engaging in a lengthy conversation while maintaining a physical distance as they walked laps around the facility on Tuesday, August 15. Despite their pending divorce, Mackenzie’s engagement ring and wedding band were noticeable on her left ring finger throughout the visit.

Mack’s visit comes just one day after Ryan appeared in a Hamilton County courtroom after completing a 28-day court ordered rehab stint at Cadas in Chattanooga, Tennessee. During the hearing on Monday, August 14, Judge Gary Starnes ordered the former reality star to enter Oasis halfway house after he completed ​his rehabilitation. He will remain in the halfway house until his next court date on November 6.

“He’s doing really well,” the judge said. “Looks like he’s been drug-free for three months and 25 days. Longest you’ve had in years and years. We’re happy about that.”

The 16 & Pregnant alum was sentenced to one year in prison on April 20 after he failed to complete a court-ordered rehab stint. Ryan reportedly entered a rehab facility in Austin, Texas, two days after his March 14 court appearance, according to Judge Gary Starnes. However, he failed to complete the six months that Judge Starnes required after checking himself out early on April 3.

The father of three made his way back to Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was arrested on April 7 after being found “unconscious and unresponsive” in his vehicle. He was rushed to the hospital after being revived from a near-fatal overdose.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

Upon his release from the hospital, he was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession. He was held without bail until his April 20 court date. Ryan’s April 7 arrest was his third in as many months.

The MTV personality was arrested on February 10 after he violated a protective order. He was charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody again on March 1, just two days after his estranged wife filed for divorce.

“Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” a March 1 press release stated.

The charges stemming from both arrests were dropped when Ryan appeared in a Hamilton County Court on March 14, in exchange for the six months in rehab.

Prior to his recent legal troubles and subsequent divorce filing, Ryan was working on his relationship with his eldest son, Bentley, which fans are watching play out on the current season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, where he opened up about his marital issues.

“Mackenzie is being an absolute pain in my ass. She don’t know why she left, it’s been everything under the sun,” Ryan said. “It’s because of my addiction, because I was outside in my garage.”

After Mackenzie filed a protection petition, claiming Ryan held a knife to her back, along with other alleged incidents of domestic violence, Ryan called the allegations “so dumb.”

“She said I f–king held a knife to her back or something like that … f–k no,” he told producers. “Everyone knows when I get angry, I get f–king angry. So she’s gonna use that against me. But I ain’t never put my hands on a woman ever before.”