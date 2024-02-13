Teen Mom alum Mackenzie Edwards called the police after she claimed to receive “threatening messages” from her ex Ryan Edwards.

The incident began after the MTV personality, 27, called 911 around 8:30 p.m. on January 31, to let authorities know Ryan, 36, was heading to their former shared home to fetch a computer cord from the garage, according to an incident report obtained by The Ashley. The mom of three alerted authorities of Ryan’s visit “in case anything happened.”

Ryan also informed police of his intentions to return to the home he once shared with Mackenzie and a deputy met Ryan at the house, according to the incident report.

While Ryan was unable to find the cord he was looking for and told the deputy he would return another day, he allegedly sent Mackenzie frightening text messages, shortly after he left.

“Shortly after Ryan and I left the residence, Mackenzie called back in advising Ryan texted her threatening messages,” the police report stated, according to The Ashley. “Mackenzie advised Ryan sent her a message stating, ‘You’re going to be hard-pressed to find another place to live and no one is going to survive anything.’”

Mackenzie told police that Ryan “vowed” to return to the home to “retrieve his weapons” but confirmed there were no weapons in the home other than her “personal everyday carry pistol.”

“Mackenzie stated that she was going to bring the pistol with her to work just in case Ryan comes to the house,” the report detailed, adding that the Tennessee native was “scared Ryan could harm her.”

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27, 2023, according to online records viewed by In Touch. At the time, she was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of the pair’s two children, son Jagger and daughter Stella.

The split came two weeks after Ryan was arrested on February 10, 2023, and charged with violating a protective order after threatening Mackenzie in a disturbing phone call, In Touch previously confirmed.

“You better f–king lie to the dudes who come and ask you, they’re gonna come and ask you at work,” Ryan allegedly said during the conversation with Mackenzie, according to an arrest affidavit ​obtained by In Touch. “I’ll take the f–king ass whooping.”

After she asked Ryan “who’s coming to my work?,” he replied, “​​The people in the club I f–king joined Friday. You know it’s a big no no to be married and have your wife disrespect you in that kind of way but I said I’d take the ass whooping because I didn’t want the outcome to be [unintelligible] for you, and that ain’t fair.”

After Mackenzie told Ryan she no longer wanted to be with him, he replied, “Yeah I hear you, but you … look… I guess you didn’t hear me. What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly.”

Ryan was arrested a total of three times in 2023, with his most recent run-in being a reckless driving citation that October. The reality TV star later accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and simple possession in November 2023. Judge Gary Starnes admitted at the time that he was “hesitant to approve” the plea deal after Ryan was caught driving 85 mph over the speed limit and showed no “remorse.”

“The ignorance of doing something like that is beyond me,” the judge said. “I don’t know how you didn’t kill somebody.”

Ryan was later taken into custody again on December 5, 2023, during a check-in hearing. Judge Starnes claimed his “patience [with Ryan] is gone” and Ryan was held without bail as he awaited drug test results. Ryan was supposed to remain in custody until his January 17, court date but the judge seemingly had a change of heart, as he ordered Ryan to be released “as soon as possible” on December 23, 2023.

The dad of three appeared in court on January 2, where his probation was revoked and a judge reinstated his suspended sentence. He is due back in court on April 23.

Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot in 2017 after meeting in a Chattanooga gym. Apart from their two children, Ryan is also the father of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout’s 14-year-old son, Bentley. Mackenzie is also a mother to her son Hudson, whom she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.