Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards filed for divorce from estranged wife Mackenzie in a Tennessee court on Wednesday, March 6, In Touch confirmed via court records. It comes two weeks after her divorce case against him was dismissed.

Ryan, 36, said his filing involved “divorce with minor children” and he included a permanent proposed parenting plan. The former couple share two children, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.

Mackenzie, 27, originally filed for divorce on February 27, 2023, amid Ryan’s legal troubles. However, the case was dismissed on February 19, 2024, due to inactivity, In Touch confirmed.

“It is ordered by the court that this case be, and the same is hereby dismissed, without prejudice, with the cost taxed against the plaintiff,” the documents read, according to The U.S. Sun.

“There was never a Final Decree on this case. It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps,” a county clerk told the publication.

Trouble began between the pair in January 2023, when Ryan publicly accused his wife of cheating, writing in an Instagram post, “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth.”

Mackenzie filed for and was granted a protective order the following month by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department. Ryan broke the order and was arrested on February 10, 2023, after he broke in and trashed their home while writing threats on the walls. He was taken into custody again on March 1 and April 7 of that year, with charges ranging from stalking to possession of a controlled substance.

At a March 14, 2023, court hearing, most of the charges against the former MTV star were dropped under the condition that he complete a substance abuse program. However, Ryan checked himself out after only two weeks in the facility and was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison.

Ryan caught a lucky break and was released nine months early, getting out of prison in July 2023. He was ordered to directly check in to a 28-day program at a Chattanooga, Tennessee, rehab facility to deal with his ​opioid abuse.

During an August 14, 2023, hearing at Hamilton County Sessions Court, Judge Gary Starnes ordered Ryan to enter Oasis halfway house after he completed ​his time at Cadas Rehab.

While in rehab, Ryan reportedly found romance with a woman named Amanda ​Conner. While neither has commented on their relationship, Amanda shared a photo of a motorcycle keychain with the names Amanda and Ryan written on it in November 2023.

Mackenzie said ​he had moved on in the comments of a February 26 TikTok video she shared that included a quick snippet of the damage left after Ryan destroyed their house the year before.

“She is doing this now why? Hmm maybe because he has somebody else now,” one person wrote underneath, while Mackenzie responded, “He’s had someone new since this happened pal,” while adding that insurance didn’t cover the cost of the destruction.