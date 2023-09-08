Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) was slammed by her ex-boyfriend Josh Panter’s family for seemingly reconciling with estranged husband Ryan Edwards.

“*blames the ex wife* but truth be told … goes back to her HUSBAND … who she NEVER divorced, destroyed her home, and treated her ‘so bad,’” Josh’s ex-wife, Brooklynn Panter, wrote via Facebook as she reshared an article from The U.S. Sun claiming that Mack, 26, “dropped” Josh when Ryan, 35, was released from prison. “Time will tell you so much about someone.”

After a friend commented that she hates that the Panters are involved in the Edwards’ mess, Brooklynn responded, “[That] makes two of us! as a mother myself idk how you can be so selfish in a situation like this. my kids, her kids, and everyone else including.”

Mackenzie was first linked to Josh earlier this year after calling it quits on her marriage. Josh’s mom seemingly confirmed their relationship with a series of photos showing the former reality star on a family vacation with Josh’s family.

“My blonde bandits … I love them littles,” a Facebook post by Josh’s mom read with photos from their trip to Orange Beach, Alabama, in early June. Brooklynn was also present for the getaway, as she was tagged in the post and commented, “We had such a good time and perfect weather.”

The MTV personality later denied the rumors surrounding her love life, telling In Touch exclusively, “I do not have a boyfriend.”

“I’m focused on my career and my children,” she added on July 13. “I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve.”

Just one day after Mackenzie’s denial, Ryan was released from prison on a furlough and sent to a drug addiction rehab center. After completing the 28-day court-ordered rehab stint, the 16 & Pregnant alum was transferred to a halfway house, where he currently resides as he awaits his next court date on November 6.

MEGA

Mackenzie – who shares children Jagger and Stella with Ryan – was spotted wearing her engagement ring as she visited her estranged husband on the day he entered the halfway house, despite having filed for divorce on February 27. The pair were seen engaging in a lengthy conversation while maintaining a physical distance as they walked laps around the facility August 15.

Prior to Mackenzie filing for divorce, Ryan publicly accused his wife of cheating on him in a January Instagram rant. “Take wife down off this,” he commented under a photo she previously shared in July 2022. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

However, during a recent episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Ryan opened up about his troubled marriage, saying, “Mackenzie is being an absolute pain in my ass.”

“She don’t know why she left, it’s been everything under the sun,” he added. “It’s because of my addiction, because I was outside in my garage.”