Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards was arrested in court during a check-in hearing as he awaits drug test results amid his ongoing legal troubles, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, is being held without bond as he awaits his next court date, which is scheduled for Friday, December 8.

Ryan appeared in Hamilton County General Sessions Court on Tuesday, December 5, after he pleaded guilty in November to driving under the influence and simple possession during an October incident. The father of three also initially faced a possession of a controlled substance charge, though it was dismissed in a plea deal on November 6.

After he accepted the plea deal, Ryan and his rumored girlfriend, Amanda Conner, were involved in a fight at a Tennessee bar on November 25.

During the December 5 hearing, District Attorney Coty Wamp said he was “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening” since his last one was on November 8 when he was released from Oasis halfway house, according to the U.S. Sun.

It was also revealed that Ryan was late for his vivitrol shot, which is a prescription injectable medicine that’s used to treat alcohol and drug dependence. Wamp theorized that Ryan’s behavior at the bar could have been connected to him missing his shot appointment on November 17.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” Wamp continued. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA…. If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”

Judge Gary Starnes responded by stating that Ryan would go into custody. “He was told to do it. My patience is gone,” the judge said. “You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday.”

Ryan asked to speak, though Starnes denied him the opportunity, according to the outlet. The MTV star was then handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom.

The reality star’s bar brawl took place at Westbound Honky-Tonk in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and was captured in a video obtained by The Sun. An eyewitness told the outlet that Ryan was dragged out of the bar by bouncers as he “slurred his words” and “appeared out of it.”

MTV

He yelled while he was taken out by security at around 10:30 p.m. Meanwhile, both Ryan and Amanda, 33, eventually “left the bar together on foot.”

“Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people,” the eyewitness explained. “At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.”

Amanda reportedly came back at the unidentified male and “started slinging chairs to go after the guy” before the bouncers escorted both of them out of the venue.

The source added that neither Ryan or Amanda, who reportedly met at the halfway house on CADAS Rehab’s property, were seen drinking any alcohol at the bar.