It’s hard to keep up with the never-ending drama between Teen Mom OG exes Maci Bookout McKinney and Ryan Edwards.

In light of his alleged firing, fans are seeing the intensity of their estranged relationship while the former flames raise their 12-year-old son, Bentley.

Maci, 29, and Ryan, 33, have essentially been at odds since they first appeared on 16 & Pregnant. The two struggled to get along throughout the course of their romance, which resulted in them splitting up in 2010 and having to figure out a visitation set-up for Bentley post-breakup.

The animosity did not waver when Maci and Ryan’s families faced off during season 9 of TMOG because his loved ones felt they didn’t get enough time with Bentley and speculated it was Maci’s fault — something she boldly denied.

In January 2021, the Battle Upstairs: Poetry Book author responded to claims Ryan’s father, Larry Edwards, made where implied that she and her husband, Taylor McKinney, had “convinced” Bentley to stop visiting with dad Ryan’s side of the family.

“I mean, obviously everyone is entitled to feel how they want to feel or [to] have their own opinion. But I think definitely throughout the season, the audience is going to be able to see Bentley and his growth and get to know a deeper side of him and how he feels,” Maci exclusively told In Touch at the time. “Honestly, if I’m going to respond, it would just be that I have raised Bentley to be an individual, to be himself and it’s OK to feel however he feels.”

“Honestly, I have not raised him to give anybody the ability or the power to influence him, not even me,” she highlighted. “Really nothing else to say.”

Ryan’s father, Larry, has since surprised fans by claiming he and wife Jen were allegedly fired from the show after they taped the dramatic season 9 reunion for Teen Mom OG. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), later doubled down on the claims, adding that she and Ryan were also allegedly let go from the franchise.

