It’s over? Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards is heading for divorce from wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), at least that’s what he claimed amid his return to Instagram after nearly five years.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by Ryan, 35, via Instagram on Sunday, January 29, read. The former reality star captioned the image, saying, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

Following the post on his own profile, Ryan proceeded to comment under a photo of the pair shared by his wife, 26, in July 2022.

“Take wife down off this,” he wrote. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

He continued, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

Ryan and Mackenzie – who share son Jagger and daughter Stella – met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before entering their whirlwind romance. The couple’s relationship was chronicled on the MTV reality series, including their dramatic 2017 wedding ceremony.

During a June 2017 episode, Ryan was seen falling asleep while driving himself and his bride to their wedding ceremony. “He’s an addict,” Mackenzie said of her new husband during the episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

After the footage aired, the Tennessee native – who also shares son Bentley with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout – revealed he had entered rehab for substance abuse.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” he said at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

Ryan later opened up to Dr. Drew Pinsky about his addiction, saying that it “started out with painkillers”

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said during a September 2019 Teen Mom reunion. “Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful. Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t say I’ll be sober for the rest of my life, I don’t know that. I’d love to be and I’m willing to do whatever it’s going to take.”