Single lady! Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) doesn’t have a new boyfriend amid rumors that she’s dating Josh Panter, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I do not have a boyfriend. I’m focused on my career and my children,” Mackenzie, 26, ​reveals in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve.”

The former MTV star set the record straight after fans speculated that she’s in a relationship with Josh. The rumors began when his mother, Cindy Green Panter, seemingly confirmed their romance in a June Facebook post.

“My blonde bandits … I love them littles,” she captioned the Facebook post, which included a series of photos from the family’s trip to Orange Beach, Alabama. While Mackenzie didn’t appear in any of the photos, she was tagged in the post and her eldest son, Hudson ​– who she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens – was seen swimming in a hotel pool in one snapshot.

Meanwhile, Cindy also shared a photo with Mackenzie via Instagram in February and the mother of three was spotted at his birthday party later that month.

Josh previously opened up about his relationship with Mackenzie while speaking to The Sun in July.

“I have known Mackenzie for 10 years or so, then earlier this year we got reconnected,” Josh told the outlet. “Mackenzie and I are friends and enjoy each other’s company. Neither of us are worried about ‘titles.’ We both just came out of a marriage.”

Mackenzie insisted that she’s single five months after she filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Ryan Edwards, in February.

The former couple called it quits just two weeks after Ryan, 35, was arrested and charged with violating a protective order Mackenzie filed against him. Following a string of legal issues and a brief stay in rehab, the father of three was sentenced to serve one year in jail in April after pleading guilty to harassment charges.

Ryan and Mackenzie tied the knot in 2017 and share son Jagger, 4, and daughter Stella, 3. He also shares son Bentley, 14, with ex Maci Bookout.

The influencer kept a low profile after she filed for divorce, though assured fans she’s doing well when she posted a selfie via Instagram in May.

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

“Mack’s back. Thank you so much for your sweet messages!” she captioned the post shared on May 15. “I really have appreciated them and read as many as possible. Let’s do this!”

Just one day earlier, the mother of three opened up about being in a “new season” of life after Ryan had been sentenced.

“Sometimes, you just gotta let people know – I realize I tolerated that in the past, but that’s not gonna work for me in this new season. Or ever again,” she shared via her Instagram Stories at the time.