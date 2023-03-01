Former Teen Mom 2 star Ryan Edwards was arrested for stalking just two days after wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) filed for divorce, In Touch can confirm.



“Earlier this afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel arrested Ryan Edwards on the following charges: Stalking [and] Violation of Order of Protection,” a Wednesday, March 1, press release reads.

Ryan’s arrest comes two days after Mackenzie, 26, filed for divorce on Monday, February 27. Both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted at the time, In Touch previously confirmed.

Prior to his arrest, the MTV alum had two warrants for stalking and violating a protective order, per documents viewed by In Touch. The warrants were filed on February 23.

The news comes shortly after Ryan, 35, was initially arrested and charged for violating a protective order against his wife on February 10. He was also charged with harassment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being taken into custody at his place of work that day, In Touch confirmed.

The two warrants for Ryan’s arrest are just the latest legal woes for the former MTV star. On February 9, he was served with an order of protection by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office following cheating allegations against Mackenzie, 26, and was ordered to immediately vacate a residence near Harrison Bay State Park in Tennessee.

In addition to the adultery allegations against his wife of nearly six years, Ryan shared a NSFW photo of Mackenzie wearing only a leather jacket while showing her bare skin underneath. The following morning, she reported the social media harassment to police, telling authorities that Ryan had also contacted dad Bob Standifer, which was a violation of the protective order.

“During today’s conversation with Mackenzie, it was discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by contacting her father on Thursday advising him to let Mackenzie know he would be at the residence that same day to gather his belongings,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s arrest. “During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department. Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.”

Hamilton County Sheriff

Prior to his February 10 arrest, Ryan allegedly threatened his wife in a heated phone conversation, In Touch confirmed. During the call, which was recorded by Mackenzie, Ryan can be heard telling the mother of two of his children, “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” after she said she no longer wanted to be with him.

The pair have sparked divorce rumors in recent months, with Ryan speaking out on social media on multiple occasions. “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” Ryan shared in a quote posted to his Instagram Story in January. “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

He then commented on a July 2022 post on Mackenzie’s Instagram, writing, “Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic]. Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don [sic] you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”