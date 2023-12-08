Embattled Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards will remain in jail until his next ​court date, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, has been ordered to remain behind bars until his next court hearing on January 17, 2024, according to documents viewed by In Touch. The ruling means that he will be in jail during both Christmas and New Year’s.

While the MTV personality has faced several problems with the law, his most recent troubles escalated when he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in November and simple possession during an October incident. Ryan also initially faced a possession of a controlled substance charge. However, it was dismissed in a plea deal made on November 6.

After he accepted the plea deal, Ryan got into trouble again when he and his rumored girlfriend, Amanda Conner, were involved in a fight at a Tennessee bar on November 25. An eyewitness told The Sun that Ryan was dragged out of the bar by bouncers, noting he “appeared out of it” and “slurred his words.”

“Ryan and Amanda were with a group of people,” the eyewitness explained about the couple, who reportedly met at the halfway house on CADAS Rehab’s property. “At one point, one of the guys in their group went up to Amanda and grabbed her by the face.”

Despite getting involved in a physical altercation with another group at the bar, neither Ryan nor Amanda, 33, were seen drinking alcohol during the outing.

The reality star returned to court for a hearing on December 5, where District Attorney Coty Wamp said he was “interested to see if [Ryan] could pass a drug screening,” per ​The U.S. Sun. Ryan’s last drug test was taken on November 8 when he was released from Oasis halfway house.

The attorney also noted that Ryan missed his appointment on November 17 to get his recent vivitrol shot. The prescription injectable medicine is used to treat alcohol and drug dependence, so Wamp wondered if the father of three’s behavior at the bar was linked to him missing his shot appointment.

“He was drug-screened yesterday. By Friday we will have those results back,” Wamp explained. “The state would ask he be taken into custody if he does not pass. He agreed to submit a report on his continuing care and follow-up. He hasn’t done it. If he does not do that by Friday and show he went to AA … If he doesn’t go, if he fails drug screens, the state will file this petition.”

Judge Gary Starnes then stated that Ryan would go into custody. “He was told to do it. My patience is gone,” the judge who has been overseeing Ryan’s legal cases said. “You had chance after chance after chance. The results will be back Friday.”

Starnes denied Ryan the opportunity to speak before he was handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom.