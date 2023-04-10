Teen Mom alum Ryan Edwards was rushed to the hospital and arrested after he overdosed on drugs while driving his truck on Friday, April 7, In Touch can confirm.

Ryan, 35, was reportedly found “unconscious and unresponsive” in the driver’s seat of his truck by police at 12:06 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit obtained by In Touch.

After the MTV alum’s truck hit a curb and stopped, officers used a lockout kit to open ​the car door.

“Ryan Edwards was removed from the vehicle and placed in [an ambulance], where he received Narcan and eventually regained consciousness,” the ​affidavit stated. “A quick search of Ryan Edwards by EMS turned up a small bag of what appeared to be a crystal-type substance and a second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder. Also in the pocket was a paper receipt that had been rolled up.”

It is not currently clear what the blue powder found in Ryan’s car ​was.

The 16 and Pregnant alum was taken to a nearby hospital where he reportedly refused to take a blood test. However, he ​reportedly told officers that he “snorted a powder before waking up in the back of an ambulance.”

Once he was released from the hospital, Ryan – who has a long history of drug abuse – was arrested and charged with DUI and simple possession, according to arrest records viewed by In Touch. He is currently in jail with no bond, while he is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, April 20.

Ryan’s latest arrest comes after In Touch confirmed that his charges stemming from his February 10 and March 1 arrests were dropped when he appeared in court on March 14. During the hearing, Judge Gary Barnes dismissed multiple charges against the former reality star, including stalking, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating a protection order.

Additionally, the judge said Ryan’s charge for possession of a controlled substance will be dismissed if he completes six months in rehab.

Courtesy of Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

The decision was revealed after the father of three pleaded guilty to harassment after his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), pressed charges in February. He agreed to wear a GPS monitor, go to rehab, have no contact with Mackenzie, 26, have no social media relating to his wife and “complete HCP Level 2 for 11 months and 29 days” unless he is in treatment, according to records viewed by In Touch.

However, In Touch confirmed that Ryan was arrested on April 7 by the Chattanooga State Police for violating his probation by harassing Mackenzie.

The Sun was first to report the story.