Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards’ life hit multiple bumps in the road this year, including three arrests, a rehab stint and a pending divorce from estranged wife Mackenzie Standifer. Now, amid his stay at Oasis halfway house, it appears Ryan has moved on and has a new girlfriend, Amanda Conner.

Who Is Amanda Conner?

Ryan reportedly met Amanda during his 28-day court-ordered rehab stint over the summer. After completing rehab, the reality star was transferred to a halfway house on the same property in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

While the nature of their relationship was unclear at the time, Ryan shared a since-deleted photo to Instagram of himself and Amanda on his motorcycle in August. “They met and started seeing each other at rehab. He doesn’t take anyone on his bike unless it’s a thing. No friends [are allowed],” a source told The U.S. Sun at the time.

Neither Ryan nor Amanda has commented on the status of their relationship; however, on November 22, Amanda shared a photo of a motorcycle keychain with the names Amanda and Ryan written on it.

Courtesy of Amanda Conner/Instagram

Does Amanda Conner Have Children?

Amanda is reportedly a mother to one son, while Ryan shares son Bentley with ex Maci Bookout and son Jagger and daughter Stella with estranged wife Mackenzie.

Does Amanda Conner Have a Criminal Record?

“Amanda is trouble,” an insider told The U.S. Sun. “She has been in and out of the system since she was old enough to catch a charge. She is not a good influence on Ryan.”

Ryan’s new flame has an extensive history with the legal system, including a May 2022 arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

According to the police report viewed by In Touch, Amanda “was in possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and multiple food stamp cards and debit cards that belonged to other people.” The drug charges were later dismissed and she received a suspended sentence of 11 months and 29 days for the fraud charge.

Amanda was arrested again in June 2023 on charges of driving under the influence. Similar to Ryan, Amanda received a furlough to attend CADAS rehabilitation center on July 13. She completed her court-ordered rehab stint the following month and was ordered to complete intensive outpatient treatment for substance abuse.

Was Amanda Conner Ever on TV?

Reddit users dug up an old 2010 clip from Amanda’s appearance on Jerry Springer where she confronted her the-best friend for sleeping with her boyfriend. “Well, I’m pissed Jerry, very pissed … We have been together for six years, on and off. We have been together since I was 13, on and off, until now,” a 20-year-old Amanda told the host.

“Two months ago, we broke up because he was smothering me. I moved to Florida and I made a mistake. I got married and divorced within the same month,” she continued. “I came back because I wanted Jesse back. I come to find out he told me that he slept with my best friend. She wants to be with him, I’m sure.”

Are Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer Still Together?

Mackenzie filed for divorce from Ryan on February 27, 2023. She was granted a restraining order and temporary custody of their two children at the time of her filing.

While it seemed Mack had moved on from her marriage and was dating a man named Josh Panter, she denied the rumors, telling In Touch, “I’m focused on my career and my children.”

“I do not have a boyfriend … I’m working on myself to give them the life and future they deserve,” she added in July. The pair were spotted together the day Ryan was transferred to Oasis, and Mackenzie was visibly sporting her engagement and wedding rings.

However, she later denied a reconciliation was in their future and Ryan seconded her claim, telling Dr. Drew Pinsky that they “will continue” with their divorce.