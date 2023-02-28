It’s over. Former Teen Mom OG‘s Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) has filed for divorce from her husband, Ryan Edwards, just 18 days after he was arrested and charged with violating a protective order following cheating allegations, according to online records viewed by In Touch.

Mackenzie filed on Monday, February 27, and both a restraining order and temporary custody were granted to her. The Ashley was the first to report the divorce.

The news comes about two weeks after Ryan, 35, was served with an order of protection by Hamilton County Sheriff, In Touch confirmed at the time. He was required to immediately leave a residence located near Harrison Bay State Park and later took to social media to publicly shame his wife for “[sleeping] with anything that looks at [her].”

According to police officers in Hamilton County, Tennessee, the former reality star made threats against Mackenzie, 26, during a heated phone conversation prior to his arrest. During the phone conversation, which was recorded by his wife, Ryan can be heard telling Mackenzie, “What’s about to happen to you is gonna be ugly,” after she said she no longer wanted to be with him.

“During the course of looking into the issue of breaking the Order of Protection, HCSO deputies learned that Ryan had an active warrant for harassment which was taken out by the Chattanooga Police Department,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release following Ryan’s February 10, 2023, arrest. “Mackenzie was listed as the victim in that incident. That warrant was taken out on February 8, 2023.” Ryan was later released on bond.

Ryan previously hinted that a divorce was in their future amid his January 29 social media use, again shaming his wife in the caption.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by Ryan read. The former reality star captioned the image, saying, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

The metal fabricator then proceeded to comment under a photo of the pair shared by Mackenzie in July 2022, saying, “Take wife down off this. I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

“Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic],” he continued.

Despite taking down his original post and Mackenzie deleting the comment from her profile, Ryan doubled down on his claims with another string of social media bashes on February 9.

“If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one,” he wrote next to a photo of Mackenzie. “They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

The Tennessee couple’s marital life got off to a rocky start as Teen Mom OG fans watched Ryan drive to their May 2017 wedding ceremony while under the influence, struggling to keep his eyes open.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie said of her new husband during a June 2017 episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

The pair – who met at a gym in Chattanooga – share son Jagger and daughter Stella. They also coparent Mackenzie’s son Hudson from a previous relationship. Ryan is also the father of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Maci Bookout’s 14-year-old son, Bentley.

Lawyers for Mackenzie did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.