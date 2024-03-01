Your account
'90 Day Fiance' Season 10 Couples Faced Many Ups and Downs: Who Are Still Together?

TLC

Reality TV
Mar 1, 2024 4:03 pm·
By
Picture

Plenty of drama went down during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which introduced viewers to new couples and also brought back familiar faces.

Viewers got to catch up with 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alums Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, while fans also got glimpses into new romances between couples including Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Clayton Clark and Analí Vallejos, Citra Herani and Sam Wilson and more.

From Paola Mayfield to Thais Ramone! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Hair Transformations: Photos

While many of the couples made it down the aisle, others ended up calling it quits before they got married. So, which couples are still together after filming ended?

Picture