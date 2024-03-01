Citra Herani and Sam Wilson

Citra and Sam first connected on a dating app. However, he admitted that they had a slow start when they first began talking. “It was just really easy to talk to her, with some flirting in there,” Sam recalled during their debut episode in December 2023, adding that he proposed to Citra during a trip to her native Indonesia.

Once they got engaged and Cita traveled to the U.S., Sam was forced to come clean about his drug addiction struggles and revealed his past run-ins with the law. The pair also struggled with their different cultural backgrounds, while Sam ultimately converted to Muslim in order to marry Citra.

Despite the several issues they faced, Sam and Citra eventually made it down the aisle and had two wedding ceremonies. They later gave fans an update on their lives as newlyweds by revealing they finally consummated their marriage.