90 Day Fiancé star Sam Wilson admitted that he had been arrested during a season 10 episode of the flagship show. Fans are now wondering what charges he faced, the outcome of the arrest and what Sam has said about the situation.

Why Was ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson Arrested?

Sam was arrested on March 27, 2023, according to jail records viewed by Starcasm. The TLC personality was initially hit with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of buprenorphine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

Following his arrest, Sam posted a $2,500 bond and was released from jail one day later on March 28, 2023.

Sam intended to apply for a diversion program, according to a court docket entry that was submitted on June 13, 2023. The pre-trial program takes an intervention approach to “redirect youths away from formal processing in the juvenile justice system, while still holding them accountable for their actions,” according to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Program.

What Was the Outcome of ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson’s Arrest?

The felony cocaine possession charge was dismissed on June 14, 2023.

Meanwhile, the diversion was granted on October 10, 2023. However, the docket entry states the court was “awaiting signatures.”

The case is ongoing and Sam is next scheduled to appear in court on January 26, 2024.

What Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson Say About His Arrest?

Sam opened up about the arrest during the December 10, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

The reality star explained that he was taking Suboxone, a brand name for the drug buprenorphine. The drug is used to treat opioid use disorder (OUD), according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Sam explained that he got in trouble when he was caught with Suboxone that wasn’t in a prescription bottle. He was arrested and put into the diversion program. Sam then admitted that he is now potentially facing time in jail after he missed the deadline to complete the diversion program.

He was not alone when he was arrested and was with a female coworker. She was also arrested and charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, driving without insurance, driving on a suspended license and speeding, according to Starcasm.

Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sam Wilson’s Fiance Citra Know About His Arrest?

Sam explained that he had concerns about telling his fiancée, Citra, about the arrest because he worried she would decide not to move from Indonesia to the United States to be with him.

He explained to viewers that he was waiting to tell her about his legal troubles until she arrived in the U.S.

Not only has he not been honest about the arrest, but the Missouri native also admitted he didn’t tell Citra about his drug addiction that began when he was just 15.

“I got addicted to pain medicine and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years,” Sam admitted during the December 3, 2023, episode. “Being addicted to opiates … it makes you, like, a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted and it made life really hard.”

Sam said he got “clean and sober” when he was 22 years old and has been sober for 10 years. However, he said that he has relapsed “a few times.”

“It’s more important than ever that I stay clean [now] because my fiancée is coming soon,” he noted.