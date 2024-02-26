90 Day Fiancé stars Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark went through with their wedding despite the ceremony getting off to a rough start.

Analí, 26, was 30 minutes late to the wedding, which was documented during the Sunday, February 25, episode. Before her arrival, Clayton, 39, admitted he would be heartbroken if she didn’t show up.

Once she made it to the ceremony, a flashback scene showed Analí speaking to her mother on the phone about some of her concerns. For example, she believed that Clayton’s jealousy comes from his doubts.

Despite having second thoughts, Analí still made it down the aisle and Clayton surprised her with a traditional dance from Peru after they officially became husband and wife.

Analí and Clayton first met through a language-learning app and dated long-distance. After hitting it off, the Peru native eventually applied for a K-1 visa so that she could travel to the United States after they got engaged. Once she made it to the U.S., Analí was shocked to learn that Clayton was still living with his mother, Violet, in a one-bedroom apartment.

“I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space but not exactly the closet,” she admitted when she first saw the tiny room Violet lived in during a November 2023 episode. “In a closet you can store clothes, shoes, suitcases, etc., but I didn’t know what to say.”

Not only did Analí have issues with Clayton’s living situation, but the couple also faced intimacy problems. Clayton made their problems known when he complained about their lack of sex during a double date with his friend Kameron, which Analí clearly didn’t appreciate.

She explained during a confessional that his comments made her “uncomfortable” and were “disrespectful.” Analí continued, “I am really asking myself, is this double date for having a good time, or just to criticize me?”

Analí later confronted Clayton with her problems and he insisted that breaking up wasn’t an option.

Fans are likely surprised that the couple went through with the wedding, as their problems continued leading up to the big day. “I think it’s better to leave and not talk to him anymore,” she told her mother on the phone before her wedding, which was featured during the February 18 episode.

She continued to hint that she didn’t plan to go through with the wedding in a confessional. “I’d honestly prefer not to marry him and keep him out of my life,” she added.