90 Day Fiancé stars Ashley Campbell and Manuel Velez are married despite the drama that unfolded during their engagement, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

Ashley, 34, and Manuel, 37, obtained a marriage license on September 6, 2022, and they tied the knot during a ceremony in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 9, 2022, according to their marriage license exclusively ​viewed by In Touch.

The couple – who made their reality TV debut during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé – met when Ashley was visiting Manuel’s native Ecuador when she was an undergrad student.

“I was literally in the woods, in the jungle and I was like, working with the Earth somehow and it prompted me to talk to my biology teacher,” she recalled during the season 10 premiere on October 9, 2023. “And she’s like, ‘We’re going to Ecuador in December.’ And I was like, ‘Sign me up,’ and I went. I met Manuel that first year.”

After hitting it off with Manuel on New Year’s Eve, the pair quickly fell in love and got engaged. However, their engagement didn’t last long and they split soon after she returned to the United States. The couple eventually reconnected seven years later after Ashley had gotten out of a long-term relationship.

Manuel eventually traveled to Rochester, New York, to be with Ashley after they rekindled their relationship, though the pair soon began to experience several issues. Not only did Manuel immediately express his concerns about having to share a bed with her dog, Rico Suave, but he also had a hard time accepting that she identifies as a “witch.”

“A witch looks to tie up and hurt people. It’s very hard for me to hear her say that,” he explained about his concerns with her title during the October 15, 2023, episode. “And it hurts me. It really hurts me because I’m very Catholic.”

Another problem in their relationship ​concerns Manuel’s two sons, whom Ashley has never met. While Ashley made it clear she wanted to meet his sons ​during a November 2023 episode, Manuel explained he was hesitant to introduce them to her due to the language barrier. He ​further noted that he was worried Ashley would “lose her patience” trying to communicate with his sons.

TLC

“Ashley is very intense at times. She lights up quickly,” the reality star explained in a confessional. “My kids are only 12 and 14 years old and I still have to protect their well-being. But I hope everything changes.”

Not only did they not see eye to eye when it came to meeting his sons, but the pair also struggled to come to terms regarding their finances. While attending a counseling session during a November 2023 episode, Ashley wondered why Manuel had to send $250 home to Ecuador, noting that he did not work to make his own money. Their financial problems escalated when Manuel admitted he felt they were spending too much money on their Florida nuptials.

Reporting by Nate Grant.