They did it! 90 Day Fiancé stars Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda are married after four years together.

Viewers watched Gino, 53, and Jasmine, 36, as they prepared to tie the knot during the Sunday, February 18, episode. However, it wasn’t looking so smooth as before their nuptials Jasmine broke into tears about not having her family present for the ceremony.

“I miss you,” she told her sister, Zuellen, noting that she was her maid of honor despite her not being there.

“Today I feel like this wedding is incomplete because my other half, my family, is not here. It’s very sad,” the Panama native told producers in a private confessional. “We are very united, my mom, my children, my sister, my nephews.”

Jasmine’s family watched the ceremony from a laptop and Gino promised his new wife that he’d like to have a wedding in Panama one day. The pair also shocked viewers by revealing they would be “trying for a baby.”

In Touch exclusively confirmed that Gino and Jasmine made it down the aisle in June 2023, according to a Wayne County Michigan clerk.

The duo, who first made their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021, met online in 2019 and documented their first in person meeting on the spinoff. While Jasmine and Gino had major chemistry when they finally met, the pair faced many challenges throughout their relationship, ranging from jealousy to finances.

Jasmine moved to the United States during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered on TLC in October 2023, and it’s clear they still had major work to do when it came to their love connection. Gino hid the fact that he quit his job, meanwhile, Jasmine slammed Gino’s family and accused them of “attacking” her.

Jasmine was also keeping secrets of her own as she revealed that her ex-boyfriend Dane loaned her $2,000 toward her butt implant surgery. In order to move forward, Jasmine told Gino that her ex was “dead” to her and she went on to make amends with the Michigan native’s family.

Jasmine and Gino are seemingly still together as the network announced the couple’s return on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? The spinoff that documents international couples after their nuptials teased major drama between Gino and Jasmine.

“Gino & Jasmine had a rocky 90 days and now, they both feel betrayed when certain agreements aren’t followed through on, leaving their future hanging in the balance,” the official press release teased on Wednesday, February 14. “Will Jasmine stay in the U.S. long enough for the couple to find happiness? Or will Gino’s mistakes drive Jasmine back to Panama?”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premieres on TLC Sunday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET.