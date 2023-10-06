After falling in love nearly two decades ago, Nikki and Justin are sharing their love story during season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé. The couple faced many roadblocks leading up to their engagement, while they will likely hit other obstacles before walking down the aisle. Fans are likely wondering if Nikki and Justin are still together after filming wrapped.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nikki and Justin Meet?

Justin and Nikki met on a dating site in Moldova 17 years before they made their reality TV debut.

While they initially hit it off, Justin couldn’t accept her transgender identity and they parted ways. However, they missed each other following their split and eventually reconciled once Justin began to better understand Nikki’s gender identity.

The couple got engaged and now the Moldova native plans to move to the United States and marry Nikki.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nikki Tell Justin She’s Transgender?

Nikki underwent a sex change surgery when she was 20 years old.

In a teaser clip for the October 8 premiere episode shared by Entertainment Tonight, the New Jersey resident explained that she didn’t tell Justin that she’s transgender until two years into their relationship. She wasn’t able to tell him how she hoped and accidently stated she “used to be a man” during an argument.

“I traumatized him,” she recalled. “And he went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that.”

Nikki and Justin’s split lasted for 15 years ago, though they’re now back together and are planning their future.

“Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years,” she explained about their reconciliation. “He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own.”

The pair reunited during a trip to Mexico, where Justin told her that she was the love of his life and he asked for her hand in marriage. She then applied for a K-1 visa so that they can live together.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nikki and Justin Still Together?

Nikki implied that she and Justin are still going strong when she shared a lengthy caption to announce their involvement on the reality show.

TLC

“I’m so excited to finally share my love story with all of you in real time, and not just what you’ve seen in my photos & videos on my social media,” she wrote via Instagram on September 27. “As I said before, relationships are sometimes complicated and A LOT of work, especially coming from two different worlds, cultures, language barriers and many other obstacles, like in my situation dating a heterosexual man from a small country like Moldova as a Trans person is beyonddd complicated [sic].”

The TLC personality continued, “Communication, respect, trust, love and commitment are the biggest components in a DISTANCED RELATIONSHIP.. But when two people LOVE each other, anything is possible you fight for it, and you BOTH do your BEST to make it work.”

Fans will get to watch Nikki and Justin’s love story play out when season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.