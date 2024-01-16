90 Day Fiance's Nikki's Transformation: Then and Now Photos

Million Dollar Barbie! See ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nikki Exotika’s Transformation: Then and Now Photos

Nicole Sanders a.k.a. Nikki Exotika has spent thousands of dollars transforming herself into the “Million Dollar Barbie” and fans are curious what the 90 Day Fiancé star looked like before the surgeries.

“Nose, lips, jaw, chin, cheek implants, eye color change, breasts,” the recording artist listed her many surgeries during her October 2023 debut on the franchise. “You can’t expect a woman to have all these curves naturally.” Apart from her many cosmetic procedures, the TLC personality is also open about the gender reassignment surgery she underwent at 20 years old.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Nikki Exotika’s transformation over the years!