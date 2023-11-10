Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anali and Clayton Still Together?

90 Day Fiancé stars Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark are letting viewers into their love life as they prepare to walk down the aisle. However, they quickly hit a roadblock when Analí saw Clayton’s apartment for the first time. As their romance is playing out onscreen, fans are wondering if Analí and Clayton are still together today.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anali and Clayton Meet?

Before making their reality TV debut during season 10 of the TLC show, sparks flew between Analí and Clayton when they met through a language-learning app.

The couple dated for months and met in person a handful of times, though the majority of their relationship has been spent long-distance. They eventually got engaged, and the Peru native applied for a K-1 visa in order to travel to the United States and marry Clayton.

What Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Anali Think About Clayton’s Living Situation?

Before Analí traveled abroad to spend time with Clayton amid their engagement, the Kentucky native expressed his concerns over his living situation during the November 5 episode. He explained that he lives in a one-bedroom apartment with two guinea pigs and two chihuahuas. Additionally, his mother, Violet, “lives in a walk-in closet” in his apartment.

Analí officially arrived during the November 12 episode and got to see the apartment for the first time, which was teased in a clip from People on November 10.

“The first thing I notice in this apartment is that there are things everywhere, and it’s really overwhelming,” she admitted in a confessional. “There’s no couch to sit on, and there’s no table either. So where do they eat?”

Clayton sensed that Analí wasn’t thrilled with his home, though assured her that the kitchen is “so much cleaner than it used to be.”

“They prefer their dogs sleep well and that the guinea pigs have space to play,” she told the producers. “They’re doing things backwards.”

The surprises continued for Analí when she saw the closet that Violet lives in, which included a mattress that touched all four walls of the closet.

Courtesy of Clayton Clark/Instagram

“I didn’t know Clayton’s mom lived in the closet. I pictured a small space but not exactly the closet,” she continued in the confessional. “In a closet you can store clothes, shoes, suitcases, etc., but I didn’t know what to say.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anali and Clayton Still Together?

Clayton and Analí’s relationship status isn’t currently clear. While her Instagram account is set to private, his only photo of the couple was posted in September 2023.

Fans will have to tune in to 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET to see how their relationship unfolds.