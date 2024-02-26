90 Day Fiancé stars Sam Wilson and Citra Herani revealed they had a brief mishap before they could consummate their marriage.

One week after fans watched Sam, 30, and Citra, 26, tie the knot, the couple decided to have sex for the first time during the Sunday, February 25, episode. They were initially waiting until marriage because of Citra’s religious values, as she is Muslim. “Finally we have time together to do something that we want — it finally happened last night,” she explained.

However, the TLC personality revealed that the couple had to get creative because Sam’s pet dogs wanted to get in on the “nakedness and action.”

“His dogs, they used to sleep in his bed. So, when Sam and I tried to make out and the dogs tried to lick me — and also tried to lick Sam —I was like, ‘OK, maybe we can try in the laundry room,’” Citra recalled. Sam added, “We go in there, test it out, get naked real quick, and it wasn’t bad.”

While the pair made the most of their first time being intimate, Citra shared that she hopes to become her husband’s “personal corn star.” She then explained that the comment wasn’t a mistake due to the language barrier, but instead her way of saying she wants to be “corny” with him.

The couple first connected on a dating app, while Sam proposed when he traveled to Indonesia to visit Citra. During their reality TV debut in December 2023, fans watched her arrive to the United States and explain that it was important for her father to give Sam his blessing.

Not only did the Missouri native have to earn Citra’s father’s approval, but he also had to open up about his struggles with drug addiction and his past run-ins with the law. “Back when I was 15, I got addicted to pain medicine and I stayed addicted to it for quite a few years,” he previously explained in a confessional. “Being addicted to opiates … it makes you, like, a really cold, numb person. So I never had a real relationship that lasted and it made life really hard.”

Despite facing several obstacles in their relationship, Sam and Citra officially tied the knot in September 2023. The wedding was later featured during the February 18 episode.

“We wanted an intimate wedding with both of our families in attendance so we could feel supported and celebrate with our loved ones,” Citra told People at the time of their nuptials. “We were so happy that both of our parents were able to attend and left their own religious beliefs to the side to celebrate our union wholeheartedly.”

After the reality stars called the occasion the “happiest day of our lives,” they reflected on how marriage will change the dynamic of their relationship. “Getting married means being together by each other’s sides — finally!” the Indonesia native said. “Not doing long distance anymore makes us so happy. We are truly one now.”