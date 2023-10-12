90 Day Fiancé season 10 star Ashley met fiancé Manuel by chance 10 years ago while studying abroad in Ecuador. Despite their relationship ending the first time around, the pair gave their romance a second chance and it led them to the K-1 visa process. TLC fans are curious if the couple is still together after reconnecting their romance more than seven years later.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley and Manuel Meet?

Ashley is originally from Rochester, New York, and during her undergrad years of college, she had a dream that inspired her to visit somewhere tropical.

“I was literally in the woods, in the jungle and I was like, working with the Earth somehow and it prompted me to talk to my biology teacher,” the self-proclaimed witch explained during the season 10 premiere, which aired on October 9. “And she’s like, ‘We’re going to Ecuador in December.’ And I was like, ‘Sign me up,’ and I went. I met Manuel that first year.”

Ashley revealed they met on New Year’s Eve after the Ecuador native asked her to dance. While the pair were “inseparable” and engaged within a week, the New York native admitted they were “caught up in the moment being young and in love.”

Unfortunately, upon her arrival home, the international couple tried to have a long-distance relationship but split not too long after.

The season 10 couple reconnected more than seven years later, only one week after Ashley got out of a long-term relationship. “I feel like everybody can relate to this. When you get out of a relationship, the exes come out of the woodwork, even if you haven’t announced it,” she told producers. “And Manuel, out of nowhere, [was like] ‘Hola.’”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Ashley and Manuel Still Together?

Ashley admitted that when Manuel was in his 20s, he was a little bit of a “f—k boy.” The season 10 star also considered herself a “witch,” owning her own business that specializes in tarot, astrology and shadow work.

The entrepreneur also acknowledged that Manuel didn’t know the extent of her “witchy practice,” and worried about how he would receive it once he arrived to the United States.

Despite their issues, Ashley and Manuel are seemingly still together. The pair attended the 90 Day Fiancé 10 year celebration in New York City, where they smiled and posed for photos together on September 26, 2023.

“I’ve never known her as a witch, she told me once but, I didn’t put a lot of attention on it,” Manuel replied as Ashley translated his response to Entertainment Tonight, when asked his reaction to her being a witch. “And now understanding it, all of it, it’s like a surprise.”