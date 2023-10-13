90 Day Fiancé Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne gave fans an inside look into their international love story during season 10.. After Sophie revealed she was lying to Rob about her sexual orientation, fans are wondering if the couple is still together today.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sophie and Rob Meet?

Sophie and Rob – who are both mixed race – met after she followed “Instagram pages for cute mixed-race guys.” Shortly after they connected, Rob asked if they could FaceTime. While Sophie initially thought the request was weird, she admitted she liked the suggestion and they FaceTimed for eight hours.

“I do care about looks. I care about both looks and personality. But I care a lot about looks too. I feel like I’m a good-looking guy, so people can kiss my ass on me being shallow and wanting a good-looking girl, but I’m gonna keep it real,” Rob said in a confessional by reflecting on what drew him to Sophie. “I wanted a fine-ass woman, and Sophie is the hottest person I’ve been with and that’s what I’ve been looking for.”

Sophie, who was raised in Spain but is an England native, traveled to Los Angeles and spent two months getting to know Rob.

As their relationship got more serious, Sophie said she wanted a K-1 visa, which allows foreign citizens to travel to the United States if they’re engaged to a resident. Rob was initially nervous about the idea, though ultimately agreed.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sophie Lie to Rob About Her Sexual Orientation?

During their reality TV debut on October 8, Sophie admitted she had not told Rob that she’s bisexual. The model explained that she’s never physically “gone all the way” with a woman, though she would be willing to be intimate with a woman under the right circumstances.

What Other Problems Have ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sophie and Rob Faced?

Sophie’s decision not to reveal her sexual orientation is not the only hurdle she and Rob have faced in their relationship.

Rob explained that Sophie has “spoiled rich girl tendencies” that made him nervous. Sophie, who comes from a wealthy family, was even outspoken about not liking his studio apartment.

Another problem that the TLC stars will likely face is that Sophie’s mother doesn’t seem to be a fan of Rob. During a phone call, her mother referred to Sophie’s partner as the nickname “Rob the Knob.”

TLC

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Sophie and Rob Still Together?

Neither Sophie nor Rob have confirmed the status of their relationship. However, one clue that they called it quits is that they don’t follow each other on Instagram as of October 13.

Fans will get to watch their love story unfold on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.