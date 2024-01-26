While Nicole Sanders is known for her relationship with Justin a.k.a. Igor Shutencov on season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé, to her more than 1 million social media followers — she’s Nikki Exotika!

Who Is Nikki Exotika? Inside Her Alter Ego

Nicole introduced her alter ego to TLC fans during her October 2023 debut to the franchise.

“I am a recording artist known as Nikki Exotika,” the New Jersey native told cameras in a private confessional. “As a music artist, I created Nikki Exotika as an alter ego. I wanted to have another persona and then come home and be normal again and be Nicole.”

The TLC personality grew up with big dreams of becoming a pop star and began performing at a young age to the tunes of her favorite performers, which included Madonna, RuPaul and Janet Jackson.

“While in school, she was in the marching band, choir and after-school theatre club,” her biography read on her official website. “Nikki grew up by the Jersey Shore but she moved around a lot, so it was hard for her to keep friends, every time she changed schools she was bullied all over again for being different and unique.”

After moving to New York after her graduation, the 90 Day Fiancé alum was introduced to Paris is Burning’s Octavia St. Laurent and asked if she would be her “gay (trans) mother.”

“Octavia accepted and taught her everything she knows, how to paint her face, walk, talk, throw shade, fashion, but most of all inspired Nikki to be a singer as Octavia was a beautiful Songstress herself,” the bio concluded.

Does 90 Day Fiance’s Nikki Exotika Still Perform?

Nikki is set to release a brand new studio album with seven new songs on January 30, 2024, according to her official website. Fans of Nikki can expect catchy titles like “Do My Thang,” “In the Night” and “Hot Like That.”

The singer previously predicted 2024 was going to be a major year for her music career. “Looking forward to an amazing new year with many doors of opportunity opening for me!” she captioned a December 2023 selfie. “Thank you for all who are supporting me!”

Are 90 Day Fiance’s Nikki and Justin Still Together?

Nikki hinted she and the Moldova native are still together after sharing a tribute post decided to her fiancé in October 2023.

“Some cute moments after my arrival to Moldova w/ my love @justinmoldova,” the recording artist captioned the clip.

Fans will get to watch how Nikki’s love story plays out when season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.