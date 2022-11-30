90 Day Fiancé stars are known for taking a chance on love — but it doesn’t stop there. Over the years, TLC viewers have met cast members from all over the world and some have risked it all in the form of a total hair transformation.

Someone who isn’t afraid of changing her look is season 1 alum Paola Mayfield. Introduced as a brunette in the inaugural season of the network’s flagship franchise with now-husband Russ Mayfield, the Colombian native has switched up her signature long locks from a glamorous blonde to bold shades of pink and red.

Following her appearance on the series, the mom of one took to another daring hobby, wrestling. “Many of you don’t understand why I chose to be a wrestler, which is ok, but I want you to know that I love what I do!” she told her Instagram followers in March 2022. “I’ve tried many things in my life, and for the first time, I feel I fit in! We are all trying to find happiness and make sure we accomplish our little goals!”

Another famous 90 Day Fiancé face who isn’t afraid to shake things up is Charlottesville, Virginia, native, Kara Bass. First introduced alongside long-distance love Guillermo Rojer in season 9, Kara started her reality TV journey rocking a sassy short bob.

However, the TLC newbie is known to change her look and isn’t shy about her love of playful extensions or an extra blonde money piece. After making history alongside fellow castmates Thaís Ramone and Patrick Mendes —when both couples announced they were expecting their first children during the August 2022 tell-all — Kara changed up her look in preparation for mom life.

“Bringing the blonde back to match my natural,” she shared via Instagram in September 2022. “I wanted to not have to worry about hair maintenance with the coming of little baby.”

Changing up her look with less commitment, season 9 costar Thaís traded her long black strands for an ash blonde wig.

“I’m blonde!!! What you guy think?” the Brazilian native wrote alongside a photo of her rocking bright light-colored hair. While fans in the comment section were split on their opinion, she jokingly added,“ Don’t be [a] hater, I look like Kardashian.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of the best 90 Day Fiancé hair transformations.