Spoiler alert! It seems 90 Day Fiancé season 10 newcomers Devin Hoofman and Seungdo “Nick” Ham received the blessing they needed from their parents to tie the knot, as In Touch can exclusively confirm they are married.

Devin, 24, and Nick, 31, both signed a marriage license on March 1 in White County, Arkansas, according to the court document, which was exclusively obtained by In Touch on Monday, November 27. The couple then exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony one month later on April 1.

Devin, a resident of Searcy, Arkansas, met Nick, a South Korean electrical engineer who lived in Australia, on a dating app. The couple dated for two years in Australia before they decided that Nick would apply for a K-1 visa so they could both move back to the U.S., as Devin missed her family.

“She wanted to go back, but I couldn’t imagine living in two different countries. So we got engaged and applied for the K-1 visa,” Nick said during the October 29 episode of 90 Day Fiancé season 10.

Though Nick planned to move to Searcy, where he and Devin would have 90 days to wed, he admitted to feeling uneasy about living there.

“What I know [about Searcy] is there’s nothing. I’m kind of worried about it,” Nick explained. “There’s not much diversity there. There’s no Korean community, no Korean restaurant and store. Devin told me there are quite a lot of racists there. Yeah, it scares me. ‘Cause I’ve seen racism in the countryside in Australia.”

In Touch Weekly

Before Nick’s move to the U.S., Devin came to Korea to meet her fiancé’s parents for the first time. Unfortunately, Devin burst into tears at their dinner due to the overwhelming language barrier and the pressure of taking Nick away from his family, who said they would be sad if he left them.

“This is not how I wanted to meet my future in-laws,” she said in a confessional during the November 12 episode. “And I feel stupid for crying.”

Nick’s parents were understanding about the situation, though, and reassured Devin that it wasn’t her fault. His mother also encouraged the couple to call them whenever they are “going through hard times.”

“I believe you will continue to do well, and I will support you,” his mom said. “I wish you all the best.”

After receiving Nick’s family’s blessing, it was time to head to the U.S. for him to meet Devin’s parents. During the latest episode on Sunday, November 26, the couple touched down in Arkansas and were greeted warmly by Devin’s parents at the airport. But will their meeting with Nick end as well as Devin’s dinner with Nick’s parents? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé season 10 air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Reporting by Nate Grant