90 Day Fiancé stars Nikki Exotika and Justin Shutencov hit a major roadblock in their relationship when she learned that he had been hooking up with other women before they got engaged. What have they said about his cheating and did the couple move on from the situation?

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Justin Cheat on Nikki?

Nikki considered ending her engagement to Justin during the December 10, 2023, episode of the reality show after he explained he had several no-strings-attached encounters with other women before they got engaged.

“Before I get engaged with Nikki, I had some of like sex friend[s]. This is like physically needed stuff. Simple. And this is normal,” he said in a confessional, claiming that the arrangement is normal in his native Moldova.

However, Nikki made it clear that she did not have the same reaction to his indiscretions. “We were already together. We were already talking,” she said about the time of his affairs. “We were already going on vacations together.”

Meanwhile, Justin insisted he didn’t do anything wrong because they “only talk[ed] about [their] plans” for the future at that point. He went on to claim that he shouldn’t have been expected to not sleep around until they were engaged.

How Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Nikki React to Justin Cheating on Her?

Nikki made it clear that she wasn’t willing to compromise when it came to Justin’s infidelity.

“I’m not doing this f—ing engagement,” she told him. “I mean nothing to you.”

After admitting she didn’t know if she could see a “future” with him, Nikki reminded him that he “f—ed up.”

“I don’t feel like that, this is why I don’t understand,” Justin responded, asking if they could “drop” the situation “in the garbage?”

Nikki then stated she wasn’t willing to let it go. “If I drop the situation in the garbage, you’re going along with it,” she said.

The “All Lined Up” singer continued to explain her point of view in a confessional. “I was already investing so much in my relationship with him, and then for him to not say it was like serious enough for him,” she stated. “It makes me question everything at this point and maybe I’m just watching everything and maybe that’s why you just want to make love to me.”

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Nikki and Justin Still Together?

While neither Nikki nor Justin have confirmed the status of their relationship since the cheating scandal came to light, she seemingly revealed they’re still together when she paid tribute to her man in an October 2023 Instagram post..

“Some cute moments after my arrival to Moldova,” the TLC personality captioned a video of the pair packing on PDA.