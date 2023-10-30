90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode 4 introduced a brand new couple: Devin Hoofman and Seungdo “Nick” Ham. Nick was finally approved for a K-1 visa after two years, but their families might get in the way of their marriage plans. Are Devin and Nick still together after the show?

How Did 90 Day Fiance’s Devin and Nick Meet?

Devin, a 25-year-old from Searcy, Arkansas, met Nick, a South Korean electrical engineer who has spent time in Australia, on a dating app. They spent a whirlwind three weeks together in person before they decided to start the process of obtaining a K-1 visa for Nick. At the time, Devin and Nick were both in Australia, but Devin missed her family and home.

“She wanted to go back, but I couldn’t imagine living in two different countries. So we got engaged and applied for the K-1 visa,” Nick said. He plans to move to Searcy, where he and Devin will have 90 days to wed.

What Problems Do Devin and Nick Face on ‘90 Day Fiance’?

Like most 90 Day Fiancé couples, Devin and Nick will have to get past a few obstacles before they can walk down the aisle. For starters, Nick isn’t too sure about living in Seacy because there’s “nothing” there, which “worries” him. He noticed a lack of diversity and Korean community.

“Devin told me there are a lot of racists there. Yeah, it scares me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Devin’s family has some strong opinions about Nick. His family also poses an issue because he and Devin will need their permission in order to get married. In the premiere, Devin flew in to visit Nick and meet his parents. But if the season’s trailer is any indication, it won’t go well, with Devin tearing up during their dinner and Nick begging for his parents’ blessing.

Nick also has a surprise waiting for Devin in Korea: a proposal. “When we got engaged and applied for the K-1 visa … it’s all about paperwork. It wasn’t romantic at all. But I want to propose properly,” he said in the premiere.

Are Devin and Nick Still Together?

Neither Devin nor Nick have confirmed their relationship status after 90 Day Fiancé season 10. Nick, who is new to Instagram, follows Devin on the social media platform, but she does not appear to follow him at the time of publication.

Fans will have to stay tuned to 90 Day Fiancé season 10 to see how Devin and Nick’s relationship unfolds. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.