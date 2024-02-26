90 Day Fiancé stars Nikki Exotika and Justin Shutencov called it quits just two weeks after she returned to the United States from visiting him in Moldova.

Nikki, 47, broke down in tears while being asked how she was doing upon her return to the U.S. during the Sunday, February 25, episode. After a title card explained that she received a text from Justin, 36, during the interview, she said that they had gotten into a bad fight during their last conversation and hadn’t spoken since.

While recalling the argument, Nikki said that they disagreed about how she was supporting him and she admitted she felt that Justin had used her. She then explained that Justin texted her that he can no longer continue their relationship.

Nikki wasn’t willing to give up that easily and begged him to get back together, though he ignored her text. It’s not clear how Justin truly felt about the split, though Nikki was visibly devastated and said she was upset because she “wanted a fairytale ending.”

As the episode continued, Nikki’s mother comforted her over the breakup as the “Young Wild and Free” singer wondered if Justin ever really loved her. Her mother insisted that she will heal from the split over time, though Nikki admitted she hoped he would have a change of heart.

The former couple first met on a dating site in Moldova 17 years before they tarted appearing on the TLC franchise. After they hit it off, Justin had a hard time accepting that Nikki is transgender and they split. However, they eventually reconciled once the Moldova native better understood her gender identity.

However, it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the pair and they hit a major obstacle when Justin admitted he had “friendly sexual” relationships with other women after they got back together. He then insisted that the interactions stopped when he proposed to Nikki.

TLC

“So I applied for the K-1 visa in June and you were already f–king b–tches? Are you serious?” the New Jersey native yelled at him. “And it wasn’t until August with the ring that’s when you got serious, 100 percent? And you stopped having sex with other girls?”

While Justin confirmed that Nikki correctly understood the situation, he added that it was “better than masturbating.”

Nikki was ready to pack her bags following Justin’s admission, though he insisted he was only focused on their relationship at the moment. However, he continued to raise more concerns when he implied he would like to have a threesome with Nikki in the future.