Which ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Couples Are Still Together? Updates After Tell-All

A doozy! Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days brought no shortage of drama as Americans traveled abroad to meet their long-distance loves in person for the first time. Some couples’ journeys ended in engagement or marriage while others’ journeys ended in heartbreak. But which couples are still together now and which have split since the tell-all was filmed?

TLC fans were introduced to seven new couples, although there is one familiar face on the season 5 cast. International superstar Usman “SojaBoy” Umar previously starred on season 4 of the hit reality TV series with his now-ex, Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme). The Nigerian rapper returned for season 5 as he documented his journey to find love with American girlfriend Kimberly “Queen Kim” Menzies, who hails from California.

Rounding out the rest of the cast are franchise newcomers Ben Rathbun and Mahogany Roca, Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Mike Berk and Ximena Morales, Caleb Greenwood and Alina Kozhevnikova and Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii.

Ben, a 52-year-old divorced father of four from Michigan, documented his travels to Peru to meet Mahogany. The couple met three months prior to filming and although they had never video chatted and Ben’s friends and family believed she was a catfish, he still boarded his flight. After being stood up at the airport, Ben finally met Mahogany in person — but their trip was full of tension as they dealt with trust issues on both parts since neither felt the other was being truthful about their pasts.

Ella is a 29-year-old woman from Idaho who fell in love with her “Asian prince,” Johnny. She met the 34-year-old divorced father of one from Jinan, China, on a dating site meant for white women seeking Asian men. However, the couple were the only cast members who did not actually meet in person during their season because their travels plans were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. They also weathered a cheating scandal after Ella admitted to hooking up with a friend amid the stress of her long-distance relationship with Johnny.

Gino, 51, and Jasmine, 34, enjoyed an immediate connection when they met for the first time after the Michigan native touched down in her native country of Panama. Even though the couple had some of the most explosive fights during their season, their trip still ended with a romantic proposal.

Mike, 34, and Ximena, 24, also got engaged at the end of the New York native’s trip to Colombia to meet in person for the first time — by they were already split by the season finale.

Season 5 had a happy ending in Memphis and Hamza’s story line. Even though the Michigan native faced obstacles with her long-distance love after she traveled to his home country of Tunisia to meet for the first time, the couple ended up not only getting engaged, but they also tied the knot and they found out that they were expecting their first child together as Memphis was pregnant.

As for Caleb and Alina, the 28-year-old Arizona native and the 27-year-old made history as Alina was the first little person on the franchise’s cast. Their storyline started out promising, as they planned to meet in person for the first time after meeting online as teenagers. Unfortunately, their connection did not translate in person and they seemingly ended their season as just friends.

Keep scrolling below to find out which 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days are still together, married or split.