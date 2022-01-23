His inspiration? 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar dated a woman named Zara after his divorce from ex-wife Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson (née Hamme) and before his current “potential girlfriend”, Kimberly Menzies. While SojaBoy’s relationship with Zara was short-lived, he wrote his latest song about her — which is a secret he’s been hiding from Kim. Keep scrolling below to learn more about SojaBoy’s ex-girlfriend, Zara.

The “I Love You” singer, 32, made his TLC debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with his long-distance girlfriend at the time, Baby Girl Lisa. The couple documented Lisa’s trip from her native Pennsylvania to SojaBoy’s Northern Nigeria for their first in-person, and they even got married. Their wedding aired on an episode during the season, but by the time they had returned to film the tell-all, their relationship was on the rocks. In December 2020, SojaBoy exclusively confirmed to In Touch that he and Lisa had broke up and that he had served her with divorce papers.

SojaBoy returned to the franchise on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 with Kim, but in an episode that aired in December 2021, he revealed that there was another woman who he had been romantically involved with since filming wrapped on season 4.

“I don’t talk to Zara anymore,” SojaBoy admitted to one of his friends while discussing his love life, and he explained their relationship in his confessional.

“Zara is another person I talked to online,” the Sokoto State native said. “She is from America and I wrote the song that I am shooting the music video for, for her. I truly [fell] in love with that lady, but she could not handle my female fans following and commenting on my posts. So we stopped talking.”

He seemed to be very upset when discussing their breakup. “You know, it wasn’t easy for me because I have feelings for her. But I have to move on and I decided to just focus on Kimberly,” SojaBoy said.

However, since he previously wrote “I Love You” for his ex-wife, Lisa, and he wrote “Zara” for Zara, SojaBoy told his friends that Kim should not be expecting the same romantic gesture from him if they do decide to exclusively date.

“With Zara, things didn’t go well so this will be the last time I’m going to sing for any lady, honestly,” SojaBoy said. “Because anything I sing, it will not work out.”

In the lyrics of his song, for which the music video dropped shortly after the January 16 episode, SojaBoy seems to be smitten with Zara, singing, “You got me twisted / Girl your love don kill me / Pakala me see / Zara, my baby / Yeah yeah.”

Even though SojaBoy invited Kim to accompany him to Tanzania to film the music video for “Zara,” she was not aware that the song was about his ex-girlfriend because SojaBoy told her that the song was for “all the Zaras in the world.”

While not much is known about Zara, it seems fans will have to tune in to see if she may make an appearance on the show and tell her side of the story!