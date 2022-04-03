90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Alina Kozhevnikova and Caleb Greenwood had a short tenure in their TLC career. Making their debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Caleb traveled to Turkey to meet Alina for the first time after initially connecting with the Russian native on social media more than 13 years ago. After struggling to transition their relationship from platonic to romantic, the pair returned to their native countries without the commitment Alina wanted. Eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple’s last appearance happened during the February 6th episode and the pair have since disappeared from the series. Keep scrolling to find out why Alina and Caleb are not on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all.

Alina initially earned praise from fans for adding representation to the franchise as the cast’s first little person but the tables quickly turned after her past racist and offensive social media posts resurfaced online.

In the since-deleted posts that appeared on Kozhevnikova’s Instagram and Facebook page, the TLC star used the n-word in a caption of a photo of herself dressed as a male character. While it isn’t clear when the photos were posted, Kozhevnikova also emerged in another damaging post where she dressed in traditional Indian attire. “Got married today. Became a 134th wife! [heart eyes emoji],” the caption read.

In January 2022, TLC confirmed Kozhevnikova was terminated from the franchise and it was announced they would no longer be shooting her story.

“TLC discontinued filming with Alina Kozhevnikova following the recent discovery of her past social media statements,” the network’s statement announced to Us Weekly on January 26, 2022. “She will not appear on the upcoming Tell-All, any future seasons of the franchise, and starting next month, she will no longer appear on Before the 90 Days. TLC does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.”

In February 2022, Alina released an apology for her past social media activity in a YouTube video titled, “Taking Responsibility for My Actions.”

“I’m not looking for empathy or to make excuses,” she explained. “I’m still working on being better. I really am open for some constructive criticism… Mistakes are a part of it.”

As to the relationship between Caleb and Alina, Greenwood explained on the show that he ultimately didn’t envision a future with her. “I deeply care about Alina, so it really tears me apart to see her like this. I wish she could see that I’ve been trying, that I put in all this effort,” he said. “But at this point, I can’t commit to Alina.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.