Destined to last? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Moknii Hamza are always talking about their future together even though they haven’t always had the smoothest connection. The season 5 couple has continued to leave fans wondering about their relationship status amid reality TV drama between them and cryptic social media hints. We’re breaking it all down, here.

Memphis and Hamza met online like many other couples on the long-running TLC franchise, and they got engaged after establishing a romance. On the spinoff series, they documented the nurse’s travels from Muskegon, Michigan, to his city of Kairouan, Tunisia, so they could see each other in person for the first time.

Discovery+

While the spark between them was certainly there, Memphis soon discovered that Hamza had been dishonest about his age and was two years younger than he claimed to be.

“I feel really deceived,” she said about him being 26 during the January 23 episode, noting they had other issues at hand. “But even though I’m struggling with Hamza lying to me, today we have to travel to the embassy so that I can apply for the document required for a foreigner to marry a Tunisian.”

Drama between them kicked off again on the February 20 episode when she confessed to spending time with her ex at the start of their relationship because she “didn’t pass her [nursing] state exams” and was down in the dumps over it.

“There is something I want to talk to you about that happened during the summer,” she said via a translator app. “No, you listen,” he replied into the phone. “I think you and I rushed into deciding to get married.”

TLC

Memphis later clarified what happened when she stayed with her ex, telling Hamza, “I was feeling kind of down and he said that I could stay at his house. So, I spent four nights at his house, but nothing happened sexually.”

Although it seemed their plans to wed were put to a halt due to differences in their relationship, rumors about them tying the knot were fueled at the start of 2022 when Memphis’ mom, Deborah Smith-Price, called Hamza her “handsome son-in-law” when he posted a photo on social media as drama between the pair still plays out on television.

However, fans are still questioning what their status is today because neither Hamza nor Memphis follow each other on Instagram. Interestingly, she doesn’t have any photos with him on her page, but he still does of her. Time will tell!