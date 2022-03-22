Baby on the way? 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days star Memphis Smith sparked rumors that she is expecting baby No. 1 with husband Hamza Mokni — but is Memphis pregnant?

Podcaster Sarah Fraser took to TikTok on Monday, March 21, to share her thoughts on the about rumors claiming that Memphis, 34, was pregnant. A fan took the comments and added fuel to the speculation.

“Yes! She lives in my town,” the follower claimed in a comment via TikTok about Memphis. “Seen with him and the baby! 🙂 They are shooting in Muskegon right now with 90 Day camera crew.”

Pregnancy rumors started swirling about Memphis’ possible pregnancy in January, just one month after she made her TLC debut with her long-distance love, Hamza. At the time, a man who claimed to be the Michigan native’s ex-boyfriend took to Twitter in a series of now-deleted tweets and claimed that she “was pregnant with [Hamza’s] baby” and “had the baby a few months ago.”

The nurse practitioner made her TLC debut on season 5 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff. At the time, she had been dating Hamza, 26, for eight months long-distance after meeting online. Even though they did not speak the same language, Memphis arranged a trip to Hamza’s native country of Tunisa to meet him in person for the first time. She was also determined to marry Hamza by the end of her trip so that they could begin the visa process for Hamza to relocate to the United States as soon as possible.

The couple documented their journey on the show, and they faced several obstacles during their trip due to trust issues and their language barrier. Despite all the ups and downs, Hamza officially got down on one knee and popped the question to Memphis during a romantic proposal that played out on the show.

However, Memphis almost postponed their wedding. In a scene that aired on March 13, she learned that her lawyer would not be able to draft a prenuptial agreement for her and Hamza in time for their wedding and she was faced with two choices: postpone the wedding until the prenup was drafted or get a postnuptial agreement after the wedding. The night before their wedding festivities were set to begin, she stayed in a hotel by herself to contemplate her decision.

“I need to tell Hamza that we need to push the wedding back, cause there’s some things I need to have in place first,” she said in a teaser for the March 20 episode. “This confrontation is not going to be pleasurable for either party.”

Courtesy of Memphis Smith/Instagram

However, since Hamza’s family had already planned and begun the celebrations for the wedding, she had a change of heart and opted for the postnuptial agreement in the end. On March 14, In Touch confirmed Hamza and Memphis are married and their wedding ceremony is set to air on the Sunday, March 27 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.