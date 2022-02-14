Are 90 Day Fiancé stars Mike Berk and Ximena Morales still together? Mike and Ximena got engaged in a very romantic proposal, but a trailer for the upcoming February 20 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5 teases trouble in paradise for the couple. Keep scrolling below for an update on Mike and Ximena today after filming!

Mike and Ximena made their debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in December 2021. Mike is a 34-year-old IT support technician and volunteer firefighter from Thiells, New York. He admitted that he hasn’t had much luck in the love department throughout his life and the last time he had a serious girlfriend was in high school. Since he wasn’t getting many dates via dating apps in his area, he changed his location to Colombia — and almost immediately matched with Ximena.

Ximena is a 24-year-old manicurist and a single mother of two young children. Mike documented his trip from the U.S. to her native Pareda, Colombia, to meet her in person for the very first time. While the couple seemed to hit it off, they were faced with several issues: like Ximena’s secret that she could not have any more children because her tubes were tied or when she confronted Mike about his bad habits like passing gas and leaving dirty clothes on the floor.

Fans were also skeptical about the Colombian beauty because she revealed that Mike had been paying her rent and had bought furniture and appliances for her apartment since they had been dating. Many felt that she was not in the relationship for the right reasons and was only using him for his money.

The couple seemed to overcome their obstacles and on the last night of Mike’s trip, he prepared a romantic setting for his proposal. He popped the question at dinner surrounded by Ximena’s children and close family members, and of course, she said yes.

However, it seems it wasn’t all bliss afterward. In the sneak peek for next week’s episode, Mike expressed his concerns about his new fiancée after he returned to the states. “Something seems a little off with Ximena, she’s just getting a little bit more distant,” Mike told his father and grandfather.

“You’re still sending her money?” Mike’s dad asked. “She wants to get some augmentation for her breasts, she’s asking me to pay for it,” Mike replied.

Mike’s dad responded with his advice, “I think that should stop.”

“Ximena hasn’t been acting like herself lately so that’s why I need to go back to Colombia,” Mike said in his confessional. The clip ended with Mike walking up to Ximena’s apartment and she appeared to greet him at the front door.

TLC

While fans will have to tune in to find out what happens next, it appears that whatever drama occurred is now in the past. As of February 14, Mike and Ximena both list each other’s handles in their Instagram profiles with a heart-eyes emoji.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.