Usman “SojaBoy” Umar introduced his new love interest, San Diego resident Kimberly, on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, having since called the California native his “potential girlfriend” while discussing his dating history on the Sunday, December 19, episode.

“I love Usman, but he doesn’t know if he wants to be in a relationship with an American woman again because of his ex-wife,” Kimberly shared about her long-distance relationship with SojaBoy, who was temporarily based in Tanzania, during a solo confessional. “This trip is my chance to prove to him that I am not like his ex-wife and then to see if we can build a future together.”

Usman told In Touch exclusively in December 2020 that he served ex-wife Lisa Robinson (née Hamme) with divorce papers. Since then, she found love with her current husband, Tracey Robinson.

After getting to know his longtime fan Kim, Usman felt they would be better suited for each other. For one, the mother of one is “OK” with him having multiple wives since the rapper eventually wants children and she doesn’t wish to have any more.

Despite their 18-year age gap and cultural differences, Kim and Usman said they both had strong feelings for each other and seemed to be a compatible match romantically. Usman, however, still got pushback from his friends and manager who suggested he go for a model instead of someone older than him. They also pointed out it was awkward that he invited Kimberly to watch him film a music video for another past love interest named “Zara.”

“She’s going to be supportive. She’s going to be loyal,” he said about why he felt so great about his connection with Kim.

More recently, Usman spoke out about the bond he and Kim share in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that it’s evolved into something even stronger. “I love her with all my bones, my heart,” he said. “Right now, I am in love. I love Kimberly, I can say that any way in the world. I love her. I’m not shy. I’m not ashamed. I am proud to say that I love her. I love her for real.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see SojaBoy’s dating history.