90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar is defending his relationship with American girlfriend Kimberly Menzies and claiming he never wanted to call and reminisce with his ex Zara about their romance during 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 5. He said in a Wednesday, April 6, Instagram post that it took two hours of “convincing” for him to call Zara and that his story had an “edit” surrounding the scene.

“In season 4 of Before the 90 Days, everyone watched me and know how I truly am back with Kimberly in season 5. We go up and down, but we always fix our problems, SojaBoy, 32, began in his lengthy message.

“Yes, due to the age gap I was hesitating then and I don’t think I do anything wrong to care for myself before repeating my past mistake,” he continued, seeming to referring to his ex-wife, Lisa “Baby Girl Lisa” Robinson, whom he split from in 2020. Kimberly is 51, while Lisa is 54.

“But in the end, we make things work between Kimberly and I, only for me to see and hear that I called Zara after Kimberly left. That was not true,” Usman explained. In a December 2021 episode, he revealed that there was another American woman named Zara whom he had been romantically interested in after filming wrapped on season 4. SojaBoy and Zara later called things off, and the singer went on to focus his attention on making a romance work with Kimberly.

At the time, pop star SojaBoy said of Zara in a confessional, “I truly [fell] in love with that lady, but she could not handle my female fans following and commenting on my posts. So we stopped talking.”

On the Sunday, April 3 finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, SojaBoy called Zara on video chat after Kimberly returned home to the United States following a visit with him in Africa. He and Zara reminisced about their romance during the call.

“The call with Zara was 5 days out 21 days after I arrived in Zanzibar and I never wanted to do it. It took me 2 hours to be convinced,” SojaBoy claimed in his Instagram post.

He took some responsibility and was regretful that the call to Zara was shown. “Despite the argument before making the call, I blame myself for doing it. But why telling the world that I make the call after Kim left? That was never fair,” the singer continued, seeming upset that the scene aired on the season finale.

Courtesy of Usman Umar/Instagram

Usman then said that the proof of his current happiness with Kimberly will be shown in the show’s upcoming reunion compared to her visit with him in Africa. “Look at Kimberly during the shoot in Zanzibar and the recording on the tell-all you will see the difference. I make her that glowing. I have been good to that woman, and she will testify that,” he exclaimed before seeming to plead with the show’s producers, “Please tell my story how it is. Don’t edit because next time I will not tolerate this.”

Reps for TLC and Sharp Entertainment did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s requests for comment.