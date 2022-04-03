90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii not only got married but stunned fans when they revealed they were expecting their first child together. Shortly after their shocking announcement, Memphis traveled back to the United States from Tunisia not knowing the next time she’d see her husband. Since then, TLC fans are buzzing — is Hamza in the U.S. with Memphis? Keep scrolling below to find out everything we know about Hamza’s visa status.

Memphis and Hamza met via an international dating app and had been dating long-distance for eight months before the Michigan native took the long flight to meet the Tunisian in person.

While the sparks between the online lovers were apparent, the spinoff also documented the pair’s many obstacles. On the January 16 episode, Memphis learned her future husband lied about his age and was actually two years younger than she thought he was.

The nurse practitioner had a few secrets of her own as she later confessed that she had spent time with her ex-husband at the start of their relationship. In the dumps over not passing her nursing exam, Memphis explained, “I was feeling kind of down and he said that I could stay at his house. So, I spent four nights at his house, but nothing happened sexually.”

Despite the highs and lows of the relationship, the couple made it down the aisle in a traditional Tunisian wedding orchestrated by Hamza’s family. Shortly after their honeymoon, Memphis learned she was pregnant with their first child together, as she is already a mom of two children from previous relationships.

With her departure from Tunisia nearing, the realization of being alone during her pregnancy started to sink in. “When I go to the U.S., I need to apply for the spousal for him and I don’t know how long that whole process is gonna take,” Memphis told producers in her confessional. “But I really hope that he is there for the birth of our baby.”

While it isn’t confirmed if Hamza was present for the birth, it seems the pair got their happy ending after all. Rumors of Memphis’ pregnancy started swirling back in January after a man who claimed to be her ex-boyfriend took to Twitter in a series of now-deleted tweets and claimed that she “was pregnant with [Hamza’s] baby” and “had the baby a few months ago.”

Prior to the big reveal on the March 27th episode, podcaster Sarah Fraser took to TikTok to share her thoughts on Memphis’ rumored baby on the way. A fan then took to the comments and claimed to not only have spotted Memphis stateside with the new baby but with Hamza as well.

“Yes! She lives in my town,” the follower claimed in a comment via TikTok about Memphis. “Seen with him and the baby! 🙂 They are shooting in Muskegon right now with 90 Day camera crew.”