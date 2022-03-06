Status update! Are 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao still together? The couple made their debut on season 5 of the hit TLC series, but the coronavirus pandemic and their own personal insecurities and anxieties seem to get in the way of the couple finally meeting in person for the first time. Keep scrolling below to find out if they are still dating after the show stopped filming!

Ella is 29 years old from Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Johnny is a 34-year-old divorcé and father from Jinan, China. The couple met after Ella joined a dating site for white women seeking to meet Asian men. Ella became smitten with Johnny, whom she calls her “Asian prince,” but the coronavirus pandemic put a serious halt on their plans to meet each other for the first time in person amid the travel bans and flight restrictions.

When some of the travel restrictions lifted in the summer of 2021, they decided that it would be best for Johnny to travel to the United States for their first meeting. He planned to leave his job as an electric car manufacturer, his older parents and his son, Stoney, in China to move to America and start a life with Ella. However, the rise in global coronavirus cases due to the Delta strain made Johnny hesitant. He worried that if he traveled during a surge in cases and contracted COVID-19, he would be too sick to work and care for his family and Ella.

Ella had previously been in a long-distance relationship with an Indian man and their romance did not work out after meeting in person in Thailand, when he told her he did not want a “sexual relationship” with her. She felt that she did not want to wait any longer for her and Johnny to meet in case he would also change his mind about their romance.

The cosplayer then came up with a plan for her and Johnny to meet halfway in Dubai, where they would self-quarantine together for two weeks before traveling to the U.S. together. Johnny still did not feel comfortable flying amid the pandemic, but Ella gave him an ultimatum: either they meet in Dubai finally, or he would have to agree to have an open relationship so she could start seeing other, local men.

While fans will have to keep tuning into the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff to find out how they’re able to overcome their obstacles, it seems Ella and Johnny may still be going strong today.

On February 16, Ella posted a selfie of Johnny in honor of Man Crush Monday. “Another man crush Monday I just couldn’t resist he looks so handsome and I love it 😍 ❤️ 💋🌹,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.