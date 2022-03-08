90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days stars Ella Johnson and Johnny Chao had a tough time navigating their long-distance relationship even before a dramatic sneak peek dropped a cheating bombshell.

In the teaser clip for the March 13 episode, Ella, 29, admitted to being unfaithful during a video call with Johnny, 34.

“I need physical attention,” she vented. “I called over a friend and talked and cuddled with him and we ended up having sex.”

Johnny was clearly upset by her revelation even though Ella expressed remorse for her actions, tearfully telling him on the call, “I feel really bad now.”

Throughout their season 5 debut, Ella and Johnny have been trying to arrange a time to meet each other in person as she resides in Idaho Falls, Idaho, while he lives far away in Jihan, China. He is a divorcé and also a father of one, adding another layer of complication.

The couple met after she joined a dating site for white women seeking to meet Asian men. Ella described Johnny as her “Asian prince” and was hopeful they could arrange a place to connect, however, they struggled to make it happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel bans and flight restrictions. Plus, she questioned if his family was open to him dating a woman from a different culture.

Johnny considered going to the U.S. so they could finally meet, but their plan to do so included a two-week quarantine in Singapore. Sadly, his visa to Singapore was ultimately denied, she shared with producers on the January 9 episode.

“Seeing this text, I feel devastated,” she said. “The plan has always been for him to get a Singapore visa and go from there to the U.S., so now, I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

After that development, he was still concerned about traveling amid the pandemic, which prompted her to give him an ultimatum. Ella said they could either meet in Dubai finally, or he would have to agree to have an open relationship so she could start seeing other men that were local.

Despite her cheating confession in the latest teaser clip, it seems the couple may have worked it out. In February, she took to Instagram with a photo of Johnny, gushing, “Another man crush Monday. I just couldn’t resist he looks so handsome, and I love it.”