14 Years Later! See How the ‘Little People, Big World’ Cast Has Transformed Through the Years

14 years later! The cast of Little People, Big World has changed a lot since the Roloff family first appeared on TLC in 2006. Matt and Amy’s children are grown — and have their own babies — and a lot more has changed.

The series documents the daily lives of the Roloff family on their 34-acre farm in Portland, Oregon. Parents Matt and Amy share four kids — fraternal twins Zach and Jeremy, Molly and Jacob. The parents and Zach have dwarfism, while Jeremy, Molly and Jacob are of average height.

“TLC came to us about five or six years ago, and so we suddenly realized we were given a great opportunity to educate people about dwarfism,” Amy said in 2010 about the birth of their show. “When it was offered that we do a show about our lives, my husband and I were like, ‘Wow, nothing like this has even been on the air.’ Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way. Lo and behold, a few episodes turned into six seasons. And here we are.” Of course, the show has aired an additional 10 years since then with season 21 premiering in September 2020.

She added, “Exposing your life to millions of people, especially as a parent, is a daunting thing to begin with. But I think this very public experience has helped each member of my family grow. I think it’s strengthened us so that we recognize our flaws and the best parts about ourselves.”

The Roloff family has gotten a whole lot bigger since the show first aired. Zach married Tori Roloff (née Patton) in July 2015. They welcomed their son, Jackson, in 2017 and daughter Lilah two years later in 2019. As for Jeremy, he and wife Audrey Roloff (née Botti) wed in 2014 and share two children Ember, who was born in 2017, followed by Bode, born in 2020. Molly is also married to a man named Joel Silvius. They do not have any kids at the moment, and they live in Spokane, Washington. Jacob dropped out of high school and moved out of the family home. He married Isabel Rock in 2019, and they have no children.

Amy and Matt announced their separation in 2014 and divorced the following year after nearly three decades of marriage. They still run the family farm together but have since moved on with new partners. Matt is dating his former assistant, Caryn Chandler, while Amy is engaged to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek.

The former couple and their significant others still star on the show, along with Zach and Tori. The other children no longer appear as regular cast members.

It’s been quite a ride for the Roloff family. Keep scrolling to see how they have transformed from 2006 to now!