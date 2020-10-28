Keeping it in the family. Zach Roloff revealed his hopes to buy the farmhouse from his mom, Amy Roloff, and dad, Matt Roloff, in a teaser clip from the season 21 finale of Little People, Big World, airing Tuesday, October 27.

“I’m really excited to show Zach and Amy all the progress we’ve made fixing up the farmhouse,” Matt, 59, said while showing off the cleared-out property in a video shared on TLC’s Instagram account. “Zach let me know earlier that him and Tori [Roloff] are interested in buying the farmhouse. So, I know Zach would like to let Amy know his thoughts for the future.”

Courtesy Tori Roloff/Instagram

After walking in, Amy, 56, said it was “weird” and “strange” to see the place emptied after all of the memories they made, but she was in awe of the remodeling work. Zach, 30, was wowed by the place, too, and it further fueled his desire to make it his.

“I’m a little nervous to tell my mom I want to buy the farm, because I’m not sure what her reaction would be,” Zach said in his confessional before mustering up the courage to tell Amy he would likely to raise his children there if possible.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on property,” he explained to his parents. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori and I. I know Jeremy [Roloff]’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

Courtesy of Matt Roloff/Instagram

Amy looked shocked by his plans to purchase the sprawling property in Oregon and expressed that to Zach. “Well, that’s kind of big news,” she said, admitting it came as a “surprise” because he never mentioned it before.

“I didn’t know he was thinking about that and I know Jeremy has been thinking about it for quite some time. It suddenly changes how Matt and I look at this property,” the reality star added in her confessional.

Who will call the place home? Fans are hoping to find out tonight as we have yet to hear if the show was picked up for season 22.

The season 21 finale of LPBW airs tonight on TLC at 9/8c.