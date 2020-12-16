Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff opened up about being a child sexual abuse survivor as he accused one of the show’s executive field producers of molestation.

“It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay, I have found the fortitude and words,” the TLC personality, 23, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, December 15. “As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World. I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope he is never allowed around children again,” Roloff continued.

The reality star said he has been waiting for the right time to come forward with the allegations about the man, who worked on his family’s reality TV series. Roloff was a regular fixture on the series until he announced his departure in 2016. The show first premiered in March 2006 on TLC.

“I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015,” Roloff alleged. “I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development. By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly,” he further explained.

“Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, nor has it defined my worldview in general,” the Oregon resident added. “This may also serve as a reminder that the experience of sexual assault, in all of its iterations, can happen to anyone at any time and is far more prevalent reality than our social stigma allows us to talk about.”

Roloff noted that what is portrayed on TV isn’t always accurate. “I continue my own contemplation on the voyeurism involved in the entire enterprise of reality television — a massive spectacle of drama and pain and argument and invasion, with a little joy sprinkled over, that viewers watch completely disassociated from the complex humans inside the simplistic ‘characters’ they see on TV,” he shared.

Roloff, who has been married to wife Isabel Rock since September 2019, highlighted “there is no inherent causal connection between reality television production and childhood trauma.” He said there is a lot more to unpack, noting, “We are still sprinting ahead with the enterprise deaf, dumb, and blind, asking for forgiveness later, instead of asking harder preliminary questions of ourselves. The profits were indeed sweet. The actual experience was more complicated.”

At the end of his statement, Roloff said he is looking at life with a new perspective.

“It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault lies with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future,” he concluded, before signing his powerful message “in solidarity with silent survivors.”

In light of Roloff’s allegations, the network responded in a statement to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 16, reading, “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.