The bond that Jackson and Ember Roloff share seriously warms our hearts. Now that Tori Roloff (née Patton) and Zach Roloff‘s daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff, has joined the family, the cousin love is bound to only grow stronger. Though the newest Little People, Big World star is only a few weeks old, the three relatives have already spent a little time together. While the new baby and her mom were still in the hospital, Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff (née Botti) took their daughter for a visit, and the photo they snapped was too sweet.

And soon, things are about to get even more adorable, because the tiny tots have another family member on the way. The new baby’s aunt and uncle are expecting another little one of their own, a baby boy, in January 2020. Though we’re just as excited to see “the girlsies hang,” as Auj says, we also know that Lilah and the new baby are going to be just as close as Jackson and Ember are. We can’t wait.

In the meantime, though, at least we’ve got pictures of the rest of the Roloff kids cuddled up, kissing and playing around. And if you thought Baby J was cute as Ember’s cousin, wait until you see him as Lilah’s big brother. On November 22, mom Tori posted the first photo of the family of four, and it’s absolutely precious. Since then, the two have already spent at least one “perfect night” together.

Recently, the brunette cutie revealed that her son has taken his new role as an older sibling seriously. He’s even happy to share the love of the family dog with his little sis. OK, OK, happy might be a stretch — but the fact that he “doesn’t mind” sharing is good enough for us. Pup Murphy is pretty excited about the family’s new arrival, too. “[He] would stay next to this kid all day if he could,” Tori told fans on November 25. She even shared an incredible photo to prove it as the pooch seemingly stood guard over the baby. “Aw, Murphy already loves sweet baby girl,” fans couldn’t help but note.

