Being a reality TV star can pay a pretty penny — but what is the Roloffs’ net worth? The Little People, Big World family’s show only makes up part of their income. In addition to their farm, family members have also written books and started businesses of their own. Keep scrolling to find out how much the Roloff family makes.

What is Amy Roloff’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Amy Roloff is worth about $4.5 million. Wealthy Persons estimates that, these days, it’s more like $5 million. Though a good chunk of money may have come from the family’s show, it might not be as much as you think. According to Business Insider, stars on a show like the TLC one can earn about $1,500 to $3,000 an episode. With early years starting at about 20 episodes per season and two seasons per year, that could easily have Amy, 55, earning $60,000 from the show alone.

While the seasons have gotten shorter over the years — and there is frequently only one season per year — the stars are likely raking in way more cash each episode than when they started. Now, she’s also an executive producer of the show. According to Radar Online, the family matriarch also made about $667,000 from selling her share of the farm to ex-husband Matt Roloff. The star also has her business, Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen, and wrote a book, A Little Me.

What is Matt Roloff’s net worth?

Both sites estimate that Matt, 58, has a net worth of $4.5 or $5 million as well. In addition to starring on the show and serving as an executive producer, he also might’ve made a fair share of cash before getting into the TV industry. The father of four worked as a computer programmer and sold software systems to Fortune 500 companies before buying the family farm. Now, he also works as a motivational speaker and has written several books of his own, including Against Tall Odds and his children’s book, Little Lucy, Big Race. The Roloffs also came out with a book together in 2008 called Little Family, Big Values.

What are the Roloff kids’ net worths?

The Roloff kids aren’t exactly as well off as their parents, but their bank accounts are still looking pretty good. According to Wealthy Persons, Zach Roloff’s net worth is about $500,000, Jeremy Roloff’s net worth is $600,000, Molly Roloff’s net worth is $500,000 and Jacob Roloff’s net worth is $500,000. Jeremy and his wife, Audrey Roloff, have written their own books, A Love Letter Life and Creative Love, and started their own podcast, “Behind the Scenes.”